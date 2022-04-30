1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Hwy 30 near St. Johns Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a crash on Highway 30 near the St. Johns Bridge on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 6 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash on Highway 30 at milepost six, just south of the St. Johns Bridge. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed into a power pole, with live wires down on the street. One person inside the car died. Another woman inside the car was taken to the hospital.

The major crash team is responding to investigate. Highway 30 was closed in both directions between the St. Johns Bridge and Northwest Kittridge Avenue for the investigation. It has since reopened.

If anyone has any information about this crash, you’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.