2 injured in assault at Oregon gubernatorial candidate campaign event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in an assault at a rally for a candidate for Oregon governor in downtown Portland Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after noon on Saturday, officers received reports of a group throwing items such as smoke grenades at another group in the area of Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Main Street. PPB said the assault happened at a campaign event for Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam.

A sergeant began monitoring the situation and gathering available resources, although there were only a few available officers. Members of the group drove away and met officers nearby at the request of PPB.

Two people were hurt by mortars. One man had an injury to his hand and a woman complained of hearing loss. The victims planned to seek medical treatment on their own.

There was evidence balloons filled with paint and other substances were thrown at people and vehicles. Portland police and Portland Fire & Rescue arson investigators responded to the scene once resources were in place. The suspects left the area, and no immediate arrests were made.

If anyone has any information, including photo or video evidence, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attn: Arson Unit and reference case number 22-114219.

