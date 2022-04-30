April Could End As Wettest On Record

Good morning!

Well, it looks like Mother Nature is going for that wet April record! We have seen steady rain since last night, some of it heavy at times. This has propelled us now into the 2nd wettest April on record this morning. Early this morning we are seeing the rain dying down a bit and will be drier through the start of the morning today. However, approaching the afternoon, we will see showers return and those showers will continue through the afternoon. There is also a slight chance for some thunderstorms today. We don’t have much to go for the wettest April on record, so there’s a good chance we could be there by the end of the day.

Tomorrow things will dry out and we will see a very nice day! Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

From there, we see the showers return Monday, but we’ll dry again Tuesday. Heading into Wednesday, temperatures will be much warmer, into the 70s! Things will cool slightly back to average Thursday, with a chance for some afternoon showers. Friday looks like it will start drier, but turn wet later in the evening.

