Cars, homes hit by gunfire in Fairview; 1 arrested

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a suspect after a shooting in Fairview on Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said around 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Northeast 205th Avenue in Fairview. As they were responding, they came across the suspect running from the location with a gun. They arrested 21-year-old Jesus Guerrero.

During the investigation, deputies found several cars and homes hit by bullets. They said they found no injuries.

Deputies believe there were multiple shooters. They are asking anyone with video or information to contact detective Chris Stephens at chris.stephens@mcso.us, or submit a tip online.

Guerrero was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on several charges.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.