Crash in N Portland leaves 1 dead, 6 injured, including 3 children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on North Columbia Boulevard left one person dead and six others injured Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash. Officers found one person, identified as 21-year-old Andrew Michael Bachman, dead at the scene. Five injured people, including three children, were found in the other car. All five people were taken to the hospital and were soon released from the hospital.

Police said officers found one more person nearby who had run from the scene. They were also treated at an area hospital and released.

On Monday, police said an investigation determined that Bachman was driving on Columbia Boulevard in the center turn lane in a fast, reckless manner. As Bachman approached the intersection of North Peninsular Avenue, he went into the westbound lane and struck the other vehicle head-on.

During the investigation, North Columbia Boulevard will be closed in both directions between North Peninsular Avenue and North Argyle Way.

According to PPB, this is the 21st car related death this year in Portland.

