Deadly car crash in N Portland leaves 1 dead, 6 injured, including 3 children

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly car crash on North Columbia Boulevard left one person dead and six others injured Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers arrived to find two cars involved in the crash. They found one person dead at the scene, and five people, including three children, in the other car. All five people were taken to the hospital.

Police found one more person nearby who had run from the scene. They were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police have not released any information on the identities, or the conditions of the people involved in the crash.

During the investigation, North Columbia Boulevard will be closed in both directions between North Peninsular Avenue and North Argyle Way.

According to PPB, this is the 21st car related death this year in Portland.

