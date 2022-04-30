Officer injured in deadly Aurora standoff released from hospital

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – The officer injured in a deadly standoff at the Aurora Flying J was released from the hospital Friday.

While Woodburn Police Department said they wouldn’t be making any official statements, they were happy to confirm Officer Jesse Ponce’s release.

Officer Jesse Ponce. (Woodburn Police Department)

The incident that injured Ponce started just after 6:15 a.m. Monday April 25 at the Flying J truck stop, located at 12334 Ehlen Road Northeast. That’s when a suspect wanted for possession of a firearm and attempting to elude police, identified as 27-year-old Micaiah Clinton of Portland, was spotted outside the truck stop, according to the sheriff’s office. Clinton then barricaded inside a vehicle and SWAT responded to the scene.

After attempts to persuade Clinton to surrender failed, Oregon State Police say gas munitions were shot into the van. Clinton then came out of the vehicle around 10:50 a.m., and multiple shots were fired. Clinton received a deadly gunshot wound and Woodburn’s Officer Ponce was seriously injured, according to OSP.

Officer Ponce’s father spoke briefly with FOX 12 on Tuesday, saying his son was doing well despite the seriousness of his injuries.

Ponce grew up in Central Oregon and worked as a security guard supervisor in Portland prior to joining the Woodburn department

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.