Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in SE Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before midnight, officers responded to a pedestrian hit at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Henderson Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was hit by a car. The driver did not stay at the scene and was not found. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about the crash, they’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit or call (503) 823-2103.

