Police respond to 4 shootings overnight in Portland; 2 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau responded to four shootings, including one that was deadly, within two hours early Saturday morning.

PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at a convenience store in the 7200 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. When they arrived, they found two shooting victims. They applied a tourniquet to one victim. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information.

Just after 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on Southeast 127th Avenue. They found one victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There have been no arrests and there is no suspect information.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 14100 block of Southeast Woodward Street. When they arrived, the found two people dead. Based on initial information, officers are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide. They are not looking for any suspects.

Just after 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a bar in the 3200 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. When they arrived, the found a victim who was taken to the hospital. Another victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, but it’s not clear if he is related to this shooting. A third victim was hurt by possible shrapnel and arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. No arrests were immediately made and there is no suspect information.

PPB said as a result of the extremely heavy call load, all three precincts were placed on high priority, or life safety, calls only for various times during the night. Police said many lower priority calls may have not gotten a response. Some reports can be made online.

