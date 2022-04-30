A soaker tonight and Saturday, then drying 2nd half of weekend

Happy Friday everybody!

The rain is upon us! It arrived a little ahead of schedule, and it’s going to be pretty wet from here on out. Plan for steady rain until about daybreak tomorrow. Then, we’ll transition to scattered showers and sunbreaks for the rest of your Saturday with a drier evening. It is possible for anybody to see an isolated thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s/low 60s.

There’s a good chance the expected rainfall tonight and tomorrow will officially make this month the wettest April on record! We’ll be eagerly awaiting those final numbers...

Sunday looks like a pretty nice day-- partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s for the western valleys. Then we’re back to showery and cool for Monday, followed by two dry days Tuesday and Wednesday. The potential is there Wednesday for the warmest day of the year so far with high temperatures reaching for 80 degrees. We’ll cool down back into the 60s to wrap up the next work week.

