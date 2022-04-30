Stolen van hits two pedestrians, suspects on the run in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say multiple suspects are on the run Friday after a driver in a stolen van injured at least two pedestrians in Southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 5 p.m., officers contacted a stolen van near Southeast 26th and Ash Street. The driver refused to stop and instead of pursuing the vehicle, spike strips were deployed.

The driver eventually crashed into another vehicle and two pedestrians. PPB says one of those pedestrians is seriously injured. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, multiple suspects fled on foot according to PPB. Officers are currently searching the area using K9 and Air Support.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

