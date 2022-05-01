Advertisement

A dry Sunday ahead! But an early May soaking follows

April goes down as wettest on record at PDX
The next 3 days in Portland
The next 3 days in Portland(kptv)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’ve seen lots of downpours across the area today, that’s AFTER the light overnight rainfall.  Things are soaked out there!  We expect the showers to die down overnight and Sunday will be dry!  Just partly cloudy with sunshine and times and temperatures back up into the mid-upper 60s.  We have a very nice spring day on the way and a nice start to May.

With all the rain, Portland easily beat the all-time April rain record.  We haven’t seen this much rain in April since at least 1940.  We’re approaching 6″ for the month early this evening!

Although tomorrow will bring a nice and dry start to May, a soaking follows tomorrow night into Monday.  A gusty southerly wind is likely Monday as well.  After some drying Tuesday/Wednesday, at least a few more wet days return heading into NEXT weekend.

