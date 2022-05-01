Dry & Warmer First Day of May

Good morning and happy first day of May!

Our cool and wet April is now behind us! Yesterday we broke the rainfall record for the month of April, so today enjoy a dry and warmer day! Expect a cloudy start this morning. We’ll see a lot of those clouds clearing through the day, and much of the day will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs today should reach the mid to upper 60s for most! Things start to change late tonight though, with clouds increasing ahead of wet weather.

It looks like overnight into very early tomorrow morning, rain arrives! Expect a wet and showery day on Monday. Temperatures will also be much cooler, highs only topping out in the 50s again. There’s a chance we could see thunderstorms again Monday as well.

From there Tuesday and Wednesday look to both dry out and temperatures will warm into the 70s for Wednesday. Enjoy that sunshine, because we turn wet again on Thursday and temperatures will gradually cool from there. Expect showers both Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.