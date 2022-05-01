Heavy rains leads to combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy rains led sewers to overflow into the Willamette River Saturday from an outfall near the St. Johns Bridge.

The overflow, according the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, happened at around 4:30 p.m. They do not know how much sewage reached the river but ask for people to avoid contact with the river downstream of the area.

The combined sewer overflow is about 80% stormwater and 20% sewage. Overflows from the combined sewer are rare but can happen with heavy rain or snow.

