Hwy 224 reopens east of Estacada after 2020 wildfire damage

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 224 has opened again east of Estacada after being closed since the Labor Day wildfires in 2020, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

ODOT opened the highway on Sunday after completing final cleanup needed to make the route safe after the wildfires. The agency said the extent of the wildfire damage was staggering, keeping 18 miles of Highway 224 closed. It worked with the U.S. Forest Service, Portland General Electric and private contractors to reopen the road.

A tree marked for removal after the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. (ODOT)

ODOT said recovery work will continue after the road reopens. This summer, there will be road closures of up to 20 minutes at various locations, seven days a week. There will also be trucks loaded with debris, rock scaling work and asphalt being repaired.

ODOT said the work involved:

Clearing miles of ditches of the debris left by the fire.

Repairing and replacing 11 miles of damaged and destroyed highway guardrails at 11 sites.

Removing tens of thousands of dead and dying danger trees that threatened the road.

Replacing scores of highway signs destroyed by the fire.

Installation of restraining mesh to help hold back future rockfall.

Rock-scaling to bring down loose rocks from the steep hillsides, work that continues this spring.

Also on Sunday, the Forest Service opened Hole in the Wall and Moore Creek boat access day sites and Big Eddy day use site. All other recreation facilities managed by the Forest Service in the Clackamas River corridor will remain closed at least through the remainder of the year.

