These Oregon football players can now call themselves NFL draft picks

OREGON (KPTV) - For the college football players dreaming of their day as an NFL player, waiting is the hardest part

It’s a long wait by the phone but the pay-off is priceless. After three days, seven rounds and 262 picks. Some young men now can call themselves, NFL draft picks.

The wait was well worth it for 7th round draft pick Samori Toure. The Westview High School alum who starred at Montana and then spent his bonus COVID year of eligibility at Nebraska will remaining the Midwest.

“I only had three hats, and one of them was Green Bay so you know I am glad I went there,” said Samori Toure.

Drafted 258th overall by the Green Bay Packers, home to the league MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers is a big reason as well you know. Can’t be mad playing for a guy like that,” said Toure.

Flanked by his family and friends, the 24-year-old Portland kid is ready to show out in the national football league.

“I was honestly anxious you know, I just wanted to know where I was going to end up. Just watching the whole draft, I was being patient, I knew my time was going to come eventually. It’s surreal, you know?” said Toure. “People ask me what is my motivation. I always tell them it’s to show people both from my high school and the Portland area that they can make it to the league too. When you think about top football states, Oregon is one the last places that comes to mind. You don’t see a lot of people go to the league from here, so I’d like to be one of the guys that helps show people in the community that it’s possible.”

Earlier in the day, a big 22-year-old from Clackamas is on his way to be a commander in the The Washington commanders. Cole Turner was state champ at Clackamas and built his body to star at Nevada in the mountain west conference. The tight end will forever be a fifth-round pick, going number 149 to the nation’s capital.

Some 21 picks later, another big body from the Beaver state, OSU alum and Sprague High School grad, Teagan Quitoriano is headed down the space city. Teagan played 42 games and started in 30 for his backyard beavers in Corvallis. He’s the first beaver tight end drafted since Tim Euhus back in 2004.

