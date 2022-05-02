1 dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy 20 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Saturday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 29. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a white GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a westbound gray Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the GMC, identified as 52-year-old Devon Negathon, of South Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the GMC and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Corvallis with serious injuries.

OSP said Highway 20 was reduced to one lane for about four hours during the investigation.

