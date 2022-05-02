Advertisement

BBQ Blessings is bringing the heat to Vancouver

Kris England and his family are serving up their family's soul food recipes with a new barbeque joint in Vancouver!
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash (KPTV) – Kris England and his family are serving up their family’s soul food recipes with a new barbeque joint in Vancouver!

Taking over the spot that once housed Christine’s, BBQ Blessings is looking forward to sharing their love of barbeque in their first brick-and-mortar location. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the spot to get a taste of what they’re all about.

To try BBQ Blessings for yourself, check them out on Instagram.

