Deadly Vancouver crash between car, motorcycle leaves woman dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A deadly car and motorcycle crash on Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast 8th Street in Vancouver left one woman dead Sunday, according to the Clark Co. Sheriff’s office.

At about 3:30 p.m., Sarah Seabridge, 36, was riding am Argo AR-150 scooter when she made a right turn South onto NE 172nd Ave from NE 8th St. At the same time, a Honda CRV was traveling North. The two crashed and Seabridge fell off the scooter and died at the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office’s Traffic Unit is investigating the situation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.