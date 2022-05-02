Dry, Sunny & Warmer Weather Coming

Another mixed bag of weather today, with some sunshine at times and heavy downpours at others. Showers will continue this evening, but dry out after sunset.

Tomorrow, expect a pretty cloudy start to the day, but those clouds will be gradually clearing through the day, with plenty of afternoon and evening sunshine. Temperatures will be a little warmer tomorrow, in the low to mid 60s. The nicer weather continues into Wednesday, where we will get our warmest day! Expect temperatures into the 70s and plenty of sunshine that day.

Heading into Thursday though, we shift back to our cooler and wetter weather. Thursday looks to be a rainy day. Rain and showers continue on Friday.

The weekend looks like it will be again cooler and showery, with highs well below normal. Heading into next workweek, it looks like we could be drying out to start.

