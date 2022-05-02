The Montavilla Farmers Market kicks off its 16th season in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Spring is here, and the Montavilla Farmers Market kicked off its new season. The market celebrated its 16th season in Southeast Portland Saturday.

We stopped by to chat with shoppers and vendors who say the farmers market is great for the community, and local business.

“I live in the neighborhood so for me I have a big place in my heart for this market,” said Jessica Viciconte, a business owner in the market. “It’s great to see my neighbors and also run my business through here. People are just so supportive and they have been through the whole pandemic and now that we’re open every weekend, people are really showing up. It’s a good place to be.

The Montavilla Farmers Market has been around since 2007 and will be supporting more than 80 small businesses this season. The market is open every Sunday through November.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.