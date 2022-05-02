Police: Teenage girl expected to survive after being shot in head in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, a group of teens were in a car in the 6100 block of Southeast Harold Street when another car pulled up and someone in that car began firing at them.

The teens drove off and the suspect vehicle chased the teens into Clackamas County, where the suspect vehicle stopped following them.

The injured teen was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.

