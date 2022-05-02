Portlanders rally for unions, inclusive labor laws on May Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)—Hundreds of people rallied in downtown Portland Sunday, supporting better labor rights and a recent push by Amazon and Starbucks employees to unionize.

One rally started at the waterfront where about 200 people expressed their desire to see better working conditions for migrant workers. Tora Francess was one of those who was in the crowd.

“They deserve to have rights, everybody deserves to have rights,” Francess said. “My caregivers here with me. We just came up on it and I just wanted to be involved.”

Francess said being disabled, she empathizes with those who feel like they’ve lost their voice, fighting for better working conditions.

“This just is important,” Francess said. “These people have a heart. They all have lives and they need to be heard.”

Just this year, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill into law that gives farm workers the right to receive overtime pay. Something they’ve been excluded from for decades under federal law.

It’s not just farmworkers fighting for a better life at work. Starbucks and Amazon employees are doing the same. Ralliers marched down to the U.S. Bank Tower on Southwest Oak Street where another rally was being held in support of Starbucks and Amazon who want to unionize.

Teresa Oller works with the American Postal Workers Union. Her union has been an advocate for those workers to unionize.

“It’s important for all of our labor brothers and sisters to be organized to have a seat at the table,” Oller said.

A Starbucks in South Eugene was the first in the state to unionize. Across the city, eight more stores have filed paperwork to do the same. When it comes to Amazon, workers in the state have yet to unionize.

No matter if it’s farmworkers, baristas, or warehouse workers, Oller said America needs to remember the pride we take in a hard day’s work and value those who do that.

“I don’t think we make a big enough deal about labor day,” Oller said. “We should be supporting those who do every aspect of work. From serving coffee, sweeping the streets, all jobs have dignity.”

