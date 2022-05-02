Rescue teams working to reach hiker stranded on cliff in the Gorge

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it is attempting to reach a stranded hiker at Munra Point in the Columbia River Gorge on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said at 10:30 a.m. Monday, it received a call from someone at the Bonneville Dam. The caller saw smoke from a signal fire near the top of a steep, rocky cliffside. Through a scope, the caller saw what appeared to be a hiker in distress.

Sheriff’s deputies using binoculars confirmed the sighting and activated search and rescue members. Because of the difficult nature of the location, the sheriff’s office also dispatched the Hood River Crag Rats, a highly-skilled mountain rescue team.

At about 1 p.m., two members of the search team left the trailhead to try to reach the stranded hiker and determine the safest rescue option.

The sheriff’s office said it has made contact with the 51-year-old man who is stranded. He is able to walk on his own but has not yet been brought down from the cliff.

MCSO said Munra Point is an exposed rocky viewpoint west of Wahclella Falls. The Munra Point trail is not maintained and climbs about 2,000 vertical feet in two miles.

