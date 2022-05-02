Advertisement

Search continues for murder suspect, officer who left jail

By Charles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities are still searching for a corrections officer and inmate who went missing on Friday, WAFF reports.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced Monday at a press conference that an arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

She faces a possible charge in facilitating the escape of inmate Casey White.

Vicky White was last seen when she said she was taking the inmate to a mental health evaluation. Singleton confirmed that no mental health evaluation existed.

Shortly before her disappearance, Vicky White said she had also planned to get medical care because she wasn’t feeling well, but she never arrived.

The vehicle that the two departed in Friday morning was found at a shopping center in Lauderdale County later that afternoon.

Casey White was serving 75 years for a series of crimes and was awaiting a capital murder trial.

On Sunday, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released the newest photos of Casey White.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

