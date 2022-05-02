Teenager missing from Junction City found after month search

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A foster teen missing from Junction City since early April was found Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

In late April, ODHS asked for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Payton Brazell Smith, who had been missing since April 9.

At the time, ODHS said it believed Smith may be in danger, possibly in Portland, Junction City, The Dalles or Tillamook. No official location was given on where she was found.

“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing,” ODHS wrote Monday.

ODHS thanked the community for support finding Smith.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). The toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to ODHS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

