Advertisement

UP holds first in-person commencement since 2019

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The University of Portland held its first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019 on Sunday.

Because of the pandemic, the university had been doing virtual ceremonies.

One of the stars of the TV show “Big Bang Theory” was this year’s commencement speaker. Kunal Nayyar, who graduated from UP in 200, received an honorary degree before addressing the students.

“I’d like you all to thank yourself for the sacrifice, for the late nights, for the hard work,” Nayyar said. “You’re here, you deserve it and no one can take that away from you.”

Nayyar was earning a bachelor’s in business administration when he took up acting at the university.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Spring is here, and the Montavilla Farmers Market kicked off its new season.
The Montavilla Farmers Market kicks off its 16th season in SE Portland
The Montavilla Farmers Market kicks off its 16th season in SE Portland
The Montavilla Farmers Market kicks off its 16th season in SE Portland
Portlanders rally for unions, inclusive labor laws on May Day
Portlanders rally for unions, inclusive labor laws on May Day
UP holds first in-person commencement since 2019
UP holds first in-person commencement since 2019