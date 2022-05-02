UP holds first in-person commencement since 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The University of Portland held its first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019 on Sunday.

Because of the pandemic, the university had been doing virtual ceremonies.

One of the stars of the TV show “Big Bang Theory” was this year’s commencement speaker. Kunal Nayyar, who graduated from UP in 200, received an honorary degree before addressing the students.

“I’d like you all to thank yourself for the sacrifice, for the late nights, for the hard work,” Nayyar said. “You’re here, you deserve it and no one can take that away from you.”

Nayyar was earning a bachelor’s in business administration when he took up acting at the university.

