Vancouver announces candidates, Q&A sessions for next police chief

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver has announced its five candidates for its next police chief.

Current chief James McElvain will retire on June 30.

The city announced the five finalists are:

· Joel Fitzgerald, Chief of Police for the City of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa

· Michael Lester, Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Vancouver in Vancouver, Wash.

· Jeffery Mori, Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Vancouver in Vancouver, Wash.

· Andrew Neiman, Police Captain for the City of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif.

· Troy Price, Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Vancouver in Vancouver, Wash.

The city said its recruitment was expansive and included direct outreach to organizations focusing on equity and diversity in law enforcement. The finalists were selected following a targeted national search, gathering community input and preliminary screening interviews.

There will be three community question and answer sessions with the candidates held this week. Questions can be submitted here. Written questions will also be collected from the audience at the event. Information on the three sessions is below:

· Tuesday, May 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bates Center for Educational Leadership, 2921 Falk Rd. For tickets, click here.

· Wednesday, May 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the C-TRAN administrative building, 10600 NE 51st Circle. For tickets, click here.

· Thursday, May 5 from 8:30-10 a.m. at Ripple Space, 275 W Third St, Ste. 400.

The city said its goal is to appoint the new police chief in June. You can stay up-to-date with the search here.

