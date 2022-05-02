WET & BREEZY MONDAY, MUCH WARMER MIDWEEK

Good morning! Rain is spreading across western Oregon and southwest Washington early on this Monday. Steady rain will transition to scattered showers around sunrise, and we’ll just deal with on and off showers for the remainder of the day. You’ll also notice the wind out there this morning. Gusts could reach 45 mph along the coast, and 30 mph inland. Expect to see sunbreaks this afternoon, and a downpour / isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

High pressure will build overhead between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a couple of dry and warmer days to the region. Temperatures should reach the low to mid 60s on Tuesday, and the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. Late day cloud cover will dictate how warm we get on Wednesday.

Cool and wet weather will return for the back half of the workweek. It looks like a series of cold fronts will slide through; one on Thursday and another on Friday. Highs will range between the upper 50s and low 60s, with drier weather prevailing by Sunday.

Have a great week!

