Wet & windy Monday with a warmup mid-week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Happy Sunday!

We scored a beautiful day to wrap up the weekend, with temperatures officially topping out in the mid-60s for the Portland metro area. It took a little bit of time for us to shake off those clouds in the morning, but it ended up being a pretty sunny afternoon. Clouds will continue to build throughout the evening ahead of the next wet system that will reach the coast right around midnight.

After the first batch of rain early tomorrow morning, we’ll be left with scattered showers the rest of the day Monday. It’ll be pretty breezy, too, and there is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. The beaches will likely see wind gusts in the 40s.

Things look to dry out early evening in Portland, but precipitation may linger south of Eugene and in the Cascades. The Portland area will see high temperatures about ten degrees cooler than today’s, reaching only the mid-50s.

Everybody should be dry by Tuesday morning. Wednesday is also dry and much warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Another wet system comes through late in the week, and it’s possible those cooler temperatures and a few showers linger into the weekend.

