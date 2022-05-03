DRY & WARMER THROUGH WEDNESDAY, RAIN RETURNS THURSDAY

Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to the day across most of the lowlands west of the Cascades. Low clouds will be stubborn to clear out today, but we should see some decent sunshine between the mid to late afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. High pressure will continue to shift over the region on Wednesday, bringing us the warmest day of the week (and potentially this year). Expect to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Take advantage of the next couple of days, because conditions will turn quite soggy to wrap up the workweek.

A series of Pacific systems will move in between Thursday and Friday, bringing quite a bit of rain and high elevation snow. Between that 48 hour time period, the coast & our western valleys could pick up anywhere from 0.75-1.5″ of rain, with greater totals in the Coast Range and Cascade Foothills. Snow levels will be relatively high, staying in the ballpark of 4,500-6,000 feet. Our weather will stay wet & turn a bit cooler this weekend as snow levels lower to about 3,000-4,000 feet. The Cascade Passes could pick up about 5-10 inches of snow, with the potential for over a foot in the higher elevations.

Cool and showery weather may carry into early to mid next week. Enjoy what dry time we have today and tomorrow.

Have a great Tuesday!

