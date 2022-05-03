Hit-and-run driver sends Lincoln City boy to hospital

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Police need your help finding FOX 12′s most wanted after a driver hit a boy and drove off last week in Lincoln City, leaving him in the hospital.

On Thursday, April 28 just before 4:30 pm, Elijah was walking to meet friends when he was struck by a car on SE Quay St. It sent him 20 feet in the air nearly hitting power pole and the driver took off.

“I was really angry. I remember specifically the police officer saying we’re going to find him and then that moment the dad in me was like, ‘You better find him before I do,’” says Elijah’s dad, Nathan Fingerson.

“I was like, ‘Wow I really just got hit by a car,’” says Elijah Fingerson. “My mom is next to me and there’s a blanket, laying down on a blanket. My mom is over me and she’s rattled, she’s praying. I remember grabbing her arm and being like, ‘It’s okay,’ reassuring her, and I started crying after I realized what actually happened, when I realized it was real. When I realized I was going to get help, I was starting to calm down. I started making a bunch of jokes about it. I just needed to joke about it so it would distract me from it.”

“I’m still haunted by what I saw honestly. Like seeing your son in the ditch with Pine needles and stuff in his hair and dirt And he’s crying -- that’s every parents nightmare,” says Nathan. “It was really hard to see your kid taped to a backboard with a collar on his neck.”

Doctors say he’s lucky to have minimal injuries. There were no spinal injuries or neck injuries. Elijah had a concussion and some stitches in his right ear. He also has road rash and doctors say he has displace broken bones on his collarbone.

Witnesses describe the car as a gold color sedan with out-of-state license plates, possibly from Idaho. His family says they want justice.

“Whoever did this needs to be accountable for their actions. In order to move on with life that person needs to come clean in order to heal,” says Nathan. I’m really proud of him he’s a great kid. It speaks to him as a person that he wants to move past this. He said something to me in emergency room that I still can’t process. he said dad you have to forgive him the day that it happened.”

“The day that it happened I forgave them I just didn’t want to hold onto it hold on to any anger,” says Elijah.

Elijah is expected to make a full recovery but says he just wants to go back to school and be able to swim again. The incident is still under investigation and if you have any information, please call Lincoln City Police.

