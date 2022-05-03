Multiple stolen vehicles flee deputies in early morning cases across Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County deputies were busy early Monday morning, responding to several calls dealing with stolen vehicles.

Just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a crashed pickup truck off NE 72nd Ave in rural Clark County.

“Last Night around one or two in the morning, my wife went up to the kitchen to get a glass of water,” said homeowner Uriel Pulidl. “She came back in and said, ‘Hey, someone just had an accident right in front of our house.’ I got up and looked through the window and sure enough there was a truck in the ditch.”

Pulidl says they went outside to ask the man if he was OK.

“He didn’t respond to me at all,” said Pulidl. “He was talking on his phone with someone. I told my wife to go back in the house and I decided to call police.”

By the time authorities got there, the man had taken off, running between his neighbors homes. Pulidl says he called his neighbors telling them to lock their doors.

“You never see things like that out here.” Said Pulidl. “I thought it was just an accident. I was trying to help him, but when he didn’t respond and saw he was just angry, I decided not to get close and just call police.”

Police determined the truck was stolen out of Vancouver and had evaded Vancouver Police just 30 minutes prior.

Deputies say due to lack of resources, the search was abandoned. The truck was impounded and the suspect has not been located. CCSO says there is no known threat of harm to the public at this time.

Deputies responded to an unrelated call just after 5 a.m. after someone called police saying someone was checking cars in an apartment complex parking lot off NE Hazel Dell Ave. The caller described the suspect’s vehicle as a white 2006 Ford Econoline, which was confirmed stolen on Sunday from a small business in Vancouver. The business’ trade tools were stolen with the vehicle according to authorities.

CCSO says the vehicle left prior to deputies arriving on scene, but was located a short time later near NE 6th Ave and NE 78th St, parked in a parking lot. As Deputies attempted to make contact the driver pulled away and eluded Deputies, leaving the area on Interstate 5.

Then around 6 a.m., near the area of NE 121st Ave and NE Fourth Plain BLVD, Clark County Deputies were notified by a citizen of a burglary in progress at a closed automotive business. The suspects were allegedly driving a newer model BMW with no license plates. The suspects had also allegedly entered a locked storage area and were stealing tires.

Deputies were able to locate the BMW in the area and say they noticed new tires wrapped in packaging inside the BMW. Deputies attempted to stop the burglary suspects, but they fled in their vehicle. Deputies were unable to pursue, per policy and State Law which restricts pursuits for non-violent crimes.

Current Washington State Law, which went into effect last year, and Clark County Sheriff Office policy restricts law enforcement from pursuing a fleeing vehicle or attempt to use tire deflation devices. CCSO also says deputies are not able to use alternative means such as blocking or “pinning” the vehicle prior to it becoming mobile when property crimes are the only alleged offenses.

Following these incidents, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be vigilant about their own safety and property. They say to keep your vehicles locked, empty of valuables, and to not leave them running unattended. In a press release sent out Monday, Clark County Sheriff’s Office said “Suspects fleeing in stolen vehicles who are thought to be committing additional crimes is a common nightly occurrence for deputies, who currently have no legal authority to pursue the vehicle and have no tactics to safely address the occupied vehicle within policy.”

