Oregon groups react to leaked Supreme Court abortion draft opinion

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - News of the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling brought swift reaction from those in Oregon who have fought for years on both sides of the issue.

Groups like Planned Parenthood and Oregon Right to Life long at the center of the debate are either sounding the alarm or rejoicing.

Women in the U.S. could lose their federal right to an abortion by the end of June. Nothing is final yet, but if the opinion stands as written, states alone would regulate abortions.

Those on the side of choice say roughly half the states will continue to offer this health care option and foresee many women coming to states like Oregon that option.

“We do believe, because Oregon is one of the states that has the fewest restrictions, that we could actually experience an increase in people traveling to our state for abortion care,” said Kalpana Krishnamurthy, Oregon Director for Forward Together. “We anticipate those numbers could be pretty large.”

While those who call it wonderful news for the pro-life movement feel this decision won’t change their goal of working to change policy in Oregon.

“I think it’s really important for everyone no matter where you stand on the issue of legalized abortion, that this decision returns the responsibility for regulating and really debating abortion policy to our voters and their elected representatives and that’s where it should be,” said Lois Anderson, Executive Director of Oregon Right to Life.

Congress can pass a law reinstating federal abortion rights, but Democrats need more votes to do that and Republicans don’t want to do that. Both groups have prepared for years for the possibility of an overturn of Roe v. Wade, but say they realize the news may come as a surprise for many.

