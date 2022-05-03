Advertisement

Police: Missing 12-year-old Vancouver boy found safe

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department said a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday has been found.

Police said Hayden Davis was last seen near the 221E Northeast 104th Ave WalMart.

On Tuesday, just before 9:30 a.m., police said Davis had been found safe and reunited with his family.

No additional details were released.

