Police: Missing 12-year-old Vancouver boy found safe
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department said a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday has been found.
Police said Hayden Davis was last seen near the 221E Northeast 104th Ave WalMart.
On Tuesday, just before 9:30 a.m., police said Davis had been found safe and reunited with his family.
No additional details were released.
