Stolen vehicle call leads to finding 4 others, rifle in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said a stolen vehicle report led to finding several other stolen items Sunday night in north Portland.

Stolen car found in north Portland. (PPB)

PPB said officers were called to a stolen vehicle near North Albina Street and North Hunt Avenue. After further investigation, they found four others and a stolen rifle.

PPB said the investigation into the stolen items is continuing. Officers have not said if any arrests have been made.

