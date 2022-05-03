Advertisement

Stolen vehicle call leads to finding 4 others, rifle in N Portland

Stolen car found in north Portland.
Stolen car found in north Portland.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:21 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said a stolen vehicle report led to finding several other stolen items Sunday night in north Portland.

PPB said officers were called to a stolen vehicle near North Albina Street and North Hunt Avenue. After further investigation, they found four others and a stolen rifle.

PPB said the investigation into the stolen items is continuing. Officers have not said if any arrests have been made.

