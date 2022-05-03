Advertisement

Vancouver P.D. looking for missing 12-year-old boy

Hayden Davis.
Hayden Davis.(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Ore. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.

Officers say 12-year-old Hayden Davis was last seen May 2 near the 221E NE 104th Ave Wal-Mart in Vancouver.

Davis is a white male with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs. he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

No further information was given.

If seen, the Vancouver P.D. asks you call 911.

