Abortion rights are back in the political spotlight, in a region used to pro-choice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)—Americans are still weeks away from getting confirmation the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, but a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito is charging up political conversations here in the Pacific Northwest.

John Horvick is a Senior Vice President for DHM Research, an independent, nonpartisan research firm. He also contributes regularly to FOX 12. Horvick said Oregon has a long history of protecting abortion services and this decision by the court could adjust the types of conversations happening in the state’s political discourse.

“It will recenter where the political conversations are,” Horvick said. “Such as, who might run? What sort of issues are most important to voters? It’s difficult to predict from there what happens.”

According to a January poll by DHM research, 67% of voters said abortion rights are important to them. But comparing that to other important topics to voters, it ranks at the bottom of a list of 13 issues. It falls below immigration, gun policy, and COVID-19. In fact, their polling found 2% of Oregon Voters believe it’s the most important issues when voting for an office, like the Governor.

“They’re really upset with the political leadership in the state,” Horvick said. “It’s really clear what they’re mad about. It’s homelessness, it’s crime, it’s cost of living. What I’ve been saying throughout, this is the wild card. The wild card is abortion. That hasn’t been a focus of our politics for a long, long time.”

Both Oregon and Washington have laws on the books that protects women’s access to reproductive services. In Oregon, the 2017 Reproductive Health Equity Act expanded access to women looking for abortions. Gov. Kate Brown tweeted out this statement:

“All Americans should have access to abortion –– full stop. Abortion is health care and protected by state law in Oregon. We will fight to keep it that way, no matter what this Supreme Court decides.”

In Washington State, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law banning any legislation that could mimic a controversial Texas law. That law prohibits abortions after six weeks and gives the public the ability to take legal action against anyone who preforms or helps a women get an abortion. Also in 1990, Washington voters passed a ballot measure that protected a women’s ability to receive reproductive services in the state.

“Broadly speaking, I think Oregon is more pro-choice than pro-life,” Horvick said. “But there’s lots of caveats around that, like for how many weeks into a pregnancy, under what sort of specific conditions, health of the mother, rape, or incest.”

Horvick also said this draft opinion leak will not impact Oregon’s primaries in two weeks. He said if it was released one month ago, candidates would have time to shift their campaigns to talk about abortion rights. However, those conversations may be saved for the general election. Horvick predicts Democratic candidates will use this as a way to rally the base but Republicans will shy away from the conversation since Oregon has a deep rooted history of Pro-Choice.

As each corner of the country reacts to the draft opinion, the reason why abortion rights is such an emotionally charged political topic and divides Americans so deeply, is left to interpretation.

“From a policy perspective, we’re talking about life,” Horvick said. “We’re talking about autonomy. We’re talking about health care. We’re talking about gender. And all these things are core to our emotions and core to our values. Core to our beliefs. I’d say just perhaps because it touches so close to those values and emotions and beliefs that we’ve ended up at a place where we’re pretty divided on it. "

