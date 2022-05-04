Airbnb aims to prevent parties at Portland properties

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With summer just around the corner, Airbnb has announced a plan to help prevent unauthorized parties in Portland and promote safe and responsible travel. The main focus of this new plan is to block one-night reservations on large holiday weekends in Portland and across the country.

In 2020, Airbnb initiated new policies to prevent unauthorized parties for Halloween and New Year’s Eve. Last year, they enforced the same policies of the ‘Global Party Ban’ for Fourth of July. Today, they’ve announced they’re enforcing strict anti-party rules just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July.

John, an Airbnb host, says after a bad experience, he’s for the new policies.

“People coming in and bring an extra people where they might run it but then call all of their friends and then next thing you know it’s a big party,” says John Marvin.

Some of their policies include, capping the occupancy at 16, guests without a history of positive reviews, won’t be allowed to make a 1–2-night reservations, and guests who wish to make local reservations, must understand no parties allowed.

In December 2020, there was a shooting at a party of 20-30 people held at an Airbnb in Southeast Portland where four people were injured. In September of 2018, a party was thrown at an Airbnb where word of a party got out. Police say dozens if not hundreds of people attended. Later that night, an 18-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Airbnb says their plans helped reduce disruptive parties. In fact, in Portland, 550 people were turned away from booking entire home listings.

“There was damage to a closet door they busted the door there was wine stains on the carpet there was vomit on the bed vomit on the floor we had to bring a cleaner in to clean the floors,” says Marvin.

And for guests or hosts who break these rules and disrupt the community, they can be suspended or removed from Airbnb. Airbnb says a guest with no reviews, can be an exception and they understand not every guest is trying to throw a party. They say it’s a tradeoff to earn trust of the guest.

The first weekend the new plan will be implemented Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.