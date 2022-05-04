Advertisement

Businesses vandalized during march in downtown Portland; 1 person arrested

Broken windows to businesses in downtown Portland
Broken windows to businesses in downtown Portland(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of people took part in rallies regarding Roe v. Wade news in Portland on Tuesday. Most were peaceful, but the Portland Police Bureau one group caused damage to various businesses during a march.

The group gathered in the downtown area and marched at various times, according to police. Police said some participants committed acts of vandalism, including graffiti and breaking windows. Government buildings, coffee shops, and other businesses received damage.

According to police, burning material and incendiary devices were thrown at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, but it’s not known at this time if any damage was caused.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Luke S. Anderson during the march. Anderson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for charges of reckless burning and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police said officers are still assessing the damage and investigating crimes committed. Anyone with information, including witness statements, photos, video, or other evidence, please email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-117206.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Rallies in Portland over Supreme Court draft opinion.
Rallies take place in Portland over Supreme Court draft opinion

Latest News

Scene photo
Police: Man found dead in SE Portland apartment after report of shooting
Rallies in Portland over Supreme Court draft opinion.
Rallies take place in Portland over Supreme Court draft opinion
Street racing concerns grow in Portland.
North Portland neighbors want street racing to stop, as police bureau resources are stretched thin
Portland General Electric.
Portland General Electric prepares ahead of wildfire season