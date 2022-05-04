Businesses vandalized during march in downtown Portland; 1 person arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of people took part in rallies regarding Roe v. Wade news in Portland on Tuesday. Most were peaceful, but the Portland Police Bureau one group caused damage to various businesses during a march.

The group gathered in the downtown area and marched at various times, according to police. Police said some participants committed acts of vandalism, including graffiti and breaking windows. Government buildings, coffee shops, and other businesses received damage.

According to police, burning material and incendiary devices were thrown at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, but it’s not known at this time if any damage was caused.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Luke S. Anderson during the march. Anderson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for charges of reckless burning and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police said officers are still assessing the damage and investigating crimes committed. Anyone with information, including witness statements, photos, video, or other evidence, please email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-117206.

