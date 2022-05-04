Advertisement

Deadly motorcycle crash in Gresham closes parts of SE Stark

Deadly motorcycle accident in Gresham closes portion of SE Stark.
Deadly motorcycle accident in Gresham closes portion of SE Stark.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:35 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Gresham Police Department says a man is dead after two-vehicle crash on SE Stark Street.

The Gresham P.D. tweeted at 8:14 p.m. the incident happened after an unidentified 36-year-old male collided with a pickup truck along SE Stark Street near SE 208th Avenue.

The motorcycle rider was confirmed by officers as receiving deadly injuries. No word was given as to the condition of anyone in the pickup.

SE Stark is currently closed between SE 202nd Avenue and SE 210th Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Supreme Court justices
Abortion rights are back in the political spotlight, in a region used to pro-choice
Abortion rights is back in the political spotlight, in a region used to pro-choice
Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/3)
Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/3)
Multnomah County Search and Rescue share tips on staying safe when hiking
Multnomah County Search and Rescue share tips on staying safe when hiking