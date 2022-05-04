Deadly motorcycle crash in Gresham closes parts of SE Stark

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Gresham Police Department says a man is dead after two-vehicle crash on SE Stark Street.

The Gresham P.D. tweeted at 8:14 p.m. the incident happened after an unidentified 36-year-old male collided with a pickup truck along SE Stark Street near SE 208th Avenue.

FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION: A 36-year-old male collided with a pickup near SE 208/SE Stark. The rider is deceased, injuries to the occupants of the truck are unknown. SE Stark is closed from SE 202 to SE 210. Please find alternate routes. — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) May 4, 2022

The motorcycle rider was confirmed by officers as receiving deadly injuries. No word was given as to the condition of anyone in the pickup.

SE Stark is currently closed between SE 202nd Avenue and SE 210th Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.