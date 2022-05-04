Deadly motorcycle crash in Gresham closes parts of SE Stark
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:35 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Gresham Police Department says a man is dead after two-vehicle crash on SE Stark Street.
The Gresham P.D. tweeted at 8:14 p.m. the incident happened after an unidentified 36-year-old male collided with a pickup truck along SE Stark Street near SE 208th Avenue.
The motorcycle rider was confirmed by officers as receiving deadly injuries. No word was given as to the condition of anyone in the pickup.
SE Stark is currently closed between SE 202nd Avenue and SE 210th Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
