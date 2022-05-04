Defective barcodes found on Clackamas County ballots

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Election officials in Clackamas County are letting residents know of potentially defective barcodes on May primary ballots.

According to the County Clerk, some ballots printed have blurred barcodes stemming from a printing issue. The defect causes the ballots to be rejected by the automated processing equipment. The County Clerk says in response, those ballots will be manually counted.

“It is our objective to count every validly cast vote in this election and every election. Our voters are entitled to expect nothing less,” says County Clerk Sherry Hall. “We have plans and procedures in place to competently and correctly respond with this situation and many others.”

Defective barcodes don’t identify voters and are not significant to the voter’s ballot selections, according to Clackamas County Elections. The barcodes instead identify a “ballot style” so equipment can tally votes in the correct elections.

Election officials plan to implement a procedure used every election cycle for ballots either damaged in mailing or while in possession of the voter. In this case, the original ballot is kept, two election workers of different political parties transfer the votes to a machine-readable “duplicate” ballot, the workers then must agree the votes have been correctly transferred. After this, the “duplicate” is processed in lieu of the damaged ballot.

For further information, you can reach Clackamas County Elections at (503) 655-8510.

