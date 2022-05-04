DRY & WARMER THROUGH WEDNESDAY, RAIN RETURNS THURSDAY

It’s dry! After lots of rain the past few days, we dried out today, but lots of clouds remain in place west of the Cascades. The clouds will continue to gradually break up from now to sunset, so we’ve got a nice and dry evening ahead. Skies remain partly cloudy.

Tomorrow is the ONLY guaranteed dry day until the middle of next week. A wet weather system arrives around sunrise Thursday and lingers over us all day. Then a 2nd system moves onshore Friday for two very wet days. In fact we may not see much sunshine and all both days along with cool temperatures. Half of our normal May rain could fall between Thursday and early next week!

After the 2nd system passes through Friday, it’s on to frequent showers mixed with sunny periods Saturday through Monday. Of course some of those showers could be heavy at times (like yesterday). Plan on a cool and showery 1st weekend of May.

Models are trying to push in high pressure and drying weather the middle of next week. We will see if that actually shows up!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.