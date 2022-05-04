FOX 12 PLUS will broadcast 7 Thorns FC matches in the 2022 NWSL regular season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – FOX 12 PLUS will air seven Portland Thorns FC matches, including pre-game and post-game shows, during the 2022 regular season.

In addition to the games, FOX 12 PLUS will also broadcast the San Diego Wave FC’s first-ever regular season trip to Providence Park. The broadcast will happen on August 27.

Other matches that will be be broadcasted will be the Thorns FC’s final home match on September 25 against the Chicago Red Stars and the Thorns FC’s season finale match against the NJ/NY Gotham FC at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on October 1.

Here is the full list of Thorns FC matches that will be broadcasted on FOX 12 PLUS:

Home match with Angel City FC at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3

Match with the Houston Dash at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12

Home match with the Orlando Pride at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 19

Home match with the San Diego Wave FC at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27

Match with the KC Current at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 18

Final home match with the Chicago Red Stars at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 25

Season finale match with NJ/NY Gotham FC at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 1

