Makers de Mayo returns to celebrate Latin culture

After two years away, Makers de Mayo returns to Portland Mercado this Saturday!
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After two years away, Makers de Mayo returns to Portland Mercado this Saturday!

The event showcases and celebrates Latin American culture through art, makers, music, food and more. In addition to food and entertainment, attendees will receive a $50 digital gift card through Kuto to spend at the event and throughout the Foster-Powell neighborhood! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the organizers of the event to learn more.

Learn more about Makers De Mayo here.

And learn more about Portland Mercado’s upcoming events here.

