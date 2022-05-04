Police: Man found dead in SE Portland apartment after report of shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood after a man was found dead inside an apartment early Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southeast Division Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead inside an apartment.

Police said the suspect or suspects left before officers arrived and no arrests have been made.

The Homicide Unit has responded to lead the investigation. Police told FOX 12 that they believe the suspect and victim knew each other, but say it was not a domestic dispute. No additional information has been released by police at this time.

Southeast Division Street will be closed between Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast 28th Avenue during the investigation. Police said the closure is expected to continue into the morning commute time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781, or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256.

