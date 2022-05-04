Rallies take place in Portland over Supreme Court draft opinion

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following a leaked draft stating the Supreme Court could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, people gathered in downtown Portland for two peaceful rallies. The first was in Lownsdale Square near the federal courthouse. Around 100 people gathered to share personal stories and information.

“I mean, we knew it was coming, it was just a matter of when,” said Jennifer Lincoln, an OBYGYN in Portland. “It’s important to note that it’s not overturned yet, but this is definitely a harbinger of the things to come in the next few months.”

Lincoln says she’s been using social media platforms to inform people about their reproductive rights.

You can find her on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube at DrJenniferLincoln.

“Reproductive health and abortion care is a huge minefield for misinformation, usually by people who don’t want to us to understand,” said Lincoln. “It’s important to note that medication abortion is accessible, available and is safe. It’s far safer than giving birth. It’s still out there. In terms of what we can access, there are a lot of people out there who want you to believe abortion is illegal today and it is not. I came out today because this is what I see. I care for pregnant people everyday and I want the people I care for to be pregnant by choice.”

Emma Giometti, attended the rally and shared her personal experience with the crowd.

“I’ve had an abortion and being here is so important to me,” said Giometti, “One of my closest friends showed me this event and I immediately knew I had to come down and show support. I am lucky I had access to it but so many people don’t and it’s a nightmare to think what would have happened if I hadn’t.”

Kelly McDonald, also attended the rally with friends.

“I am here to support bodily autonomy, freedom and the right to choose what you can do to your body,” said McDonald. “I have two kids and I have had one abortion and I have no regrets. I am here to say that we have to stand up for each other and we have to stand up for everyone’s rights.”

There was another rally just a few blocks down on the Portland State University campus. Around 200 gathered on campus, holding signs, and sharing information.

While a draft of the potential SCOTUS was leaked Monday, the court most likely won’t release a decision until late June or early July.

