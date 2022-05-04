Reward offered for tips following anti-Semitic attack at Portland synagogue

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the person behind recent anti-Semitic graffiti and arson at a Northwest Portland synagogue.

The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon and Portland Fire and Rescue, are asking for the public’s help following the graffiti and fire found May 2 at the Congregation Beth Israel, located at 1972 NW Flanders Street.

Police say an unknown person or persons spray painted the exterior of the synagogue with the German phrase “Die Juden,” as well as starting a fire at the exterior doors. The fire left scorch marks but didn’t cause significant damage, according to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.