Turning Wet & Cool Again

What a beautiful day out there! We’ve got high clouds, but plenty of sunshine today. Hopefully you got out and enjoyed it! Big changes are coming.

Tonight, we will start to see clouds increasing ahead of a wet system that will push inland overnight. We will likely start to see some showers popping up along the coast around midnight. By morning, most everyone will be seeing rain, and it is going to stay wet tomorrow. Don’t expect to see too much sun tomorrow, until possibly later in the evening. Around dinner time the rain will begin to die down and we will be drier for the rest of the night.

Another wet system arrives late Friday morning. Expect rain and showers for the day on Friday, This could possibly be a bit wetter than on Thursday. Showers continue for Saturday, and this too looks like another fairly wet day. Between the three days, we could see 1.5″ or more of rain. That would be over half of our average rainfall for the entire month.

Showers continue for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but will be lighter. Wednesday we see a chance of showers, but could see a drier day. Some models still want to dry things out mid-week, but we’ll see if that actually happens.

Temperatures during this 7-day period are going to be very cool, especially this weekend. We will see highs as low as the mid-50s. Our average highs for this time of year should be in the upper 60s. Beyond Monday, it appears we could see temperatures get back into the low 60s.

