WARM AND DRY TODAY, BACK TO WET WEATHER THURSDAY

Good morning! It’s another dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. High clouds are streaming overhead, and we could have some valley fog form before sunrise. Beyond sunrise, patchy fog will burn off, leaving us with filtered sunshine. Expect to see mid to upper level clouds from time to time, but a bright and warm afternoon. High temperatures should max out in the mid 70s. Clouds will build in tonight ahead of our next weather system.

An area of low pressure & associated cold front will swing through the region on Thursday, bringing widespread rain and high elevation snow. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees across the metro area. Another Pacific low pressure system will come racing in on Friday, reinforcing the steady rain and high elevation snow. Between Thursday and Friday alone, the lowlands west of the Cascades should pick up about 0.75-1.25″ of rain.

Saturday and Sunday will feature on & off showers, some of which will be downpours. Isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Rain will continue to add up, and showery weather will carry into Monday as well. When all is said and done (Thursday through Monday), rainfall totals will likely range between 1.50-2+ inches, which greater totals in the Coast Range and the Cascade Foothills.

Our snow level will drop below the mountain passes this weekend. Elevations around 3,000-4,000 could end up with 8-12 inches of new snow, while the higher elevations will be measuring new snow in feet.

Enjoy the warm and dry weather while it lasts!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.